'Bestemming van Vriends bekend: verdediger staat prachtig buitenlands avontuur te wachten'

‼️BREAKING‼️ @AdelaideUnited look to have secured the services of Dutch defender Bart Vriends after Sparta Rotterdam announced his departure a short time ago. The 33-year old club captain departs after 192 appearances across 8 seasons. @7NewsAdelaide

Interesting. Looks like Ernest Faber's Dutch conections are coming in handy.



Solid in the air, a progressive passer, and a threat from set pieces.



Vriends has over 200+ games in the Eredivisie and is the type of defensive leader that United have been lacking sice Jakobsen left. https://t.co/RyhT7SjjQQ pic.twitter.com/ZjCCRTSHAf