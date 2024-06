Fabrizio Romano lijkt gigantische streep te zetten door droomtransfer van Ajax en Feyenoord

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea won’t loan out Omari Hutchinson again this summer. Permanent deal, only way.#CFC would only consider bids around £25/30m for Omari.



🔴⚪️ Understand Stuttgart are pushing a lot to sign him, favorites — with more clubs in PL, Ajax and Feyenoord also keen. pic.twitter.com/JjFKipSKZ9