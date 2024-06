'Feyenoord moet vrezen voor vertrek Geertruida: Europese topclub ‘verliefd’ op verdediger’

🚨🔴🔵 EXCL: Lutsharel Geertruida has been added to the list of centre backs monitored by Paris Saint-Germain.



Edmond Tapsoba, another name on PSG shortlist for new centre back after excellent season at Leverkusen.



Premier League clubs also keen on both Geertruida & Tapsoba. pic.twitter.com/btSWyIGB3H