'Ajax komt mogelijk van Sutalo af: Premier League-club geïnteresseerd'

- Wolves expect £60m+ for Pedro Neto with Spurs keen.

- Club closed 2023/24 accounts in May and are satisfied they are PSR compliant.

- Two centre-backs explored. And Yerson Mosquera returning.

- Dan Bentley’s contract could be extended.



✍️ @GiveMeSporthttps://t.co/1UtMBDj5SZ