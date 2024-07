‘Matthijs de Ligt geeft groen licht voor overstap en accepteert lager salaris’

🚨🔴 Matthijs de Ligt has given green light to Manchester United move after direct contacts with his camp. Personal terms are not an issue as his agent Pimenta is only negotiating with Man United, priority for the player. Up to Man Utd and Bayern, in talks over deal structure. pic.twitter.com/NkAOh6TpW4

Matthijs de Ligt would be willing to take a pay cut to join Manchester United. The Dutchman earns around €15m/year at Bayern. United would like to offer below €12m/year. De Ligt is still open to the move, with Erik ten Hag pushing to sign him. Bayern are very open to a sale. De… pic.twitter.com/MOmq2KVbLX