‘Mazraoui akkoord met Manchester United over contract voor meerdere seizoenen, neemt plaats in wachtkamer’

🚨🔴 Understand the agreement reached between Man United and Noussair Mazraoui is on five year deal valid until June 2029.



It also includes an option for further year, 2030. Same as Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro.



Mazraoui, waiting for United… as they’ve to sell Wan-Bissaka. pic.twitter.com/OxRzjcdxJV