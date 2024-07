Xavi Simons plaatst cryptische speelkaart in Instagram Story en zaait massale verwarring

🤔💭 @CanalSupporters ’s @bensjonathan posted a Tiktok 5 hours ago saying Xavi Simons betrayed PSG by deciding to leave. Xavi Simons then commented on it 47 mins ago: “Wauwwww………👀👀👀👀” Xavi then goes on to post a reverse (return) card on his IG story 33 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/oQjyuipjAU

👀🇳🇱 Xavi Simons has hinted at an upcoming transfer using a reserve Uno card.



- Is the cryptic symbol good news for RB Leipzig or Bayern Munich? 🤔



⚔️ Both have been fighting to sign the midfielder on loan. pic.twitter.com/H1CcYGxebB