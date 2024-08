'PSV houdt rekening met bod op sterspeler in laatste weken augustus en kijkt naar vervangers'

🇧🇪 EXCL. Johan Bakayoko’s only concrete proposition this summer came from Nottingham Forest.



🌳❌ #NFFC bid rejected by #PSV and the player as Bakayoko only wants a club where he is involved in a battle for the title.



🇳🇱 PSV discussing & working to convince to sign a new deal… pic.twitter.com/Rhbl7HQKU8