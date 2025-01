Aankomende transfer van Nederlands international zorgt ook voor lachende gezichten bij Ajax en PSV

BREAKING: Aston Villa have opened talks with Borussia Dortmund to sign Donyell Malen 🚨



According to Sky Germany, Dortmund are demanding £16.6m (€20m) plus bonuses. The Bundesliga club have rejected an initial Villa offer of £13.3m (€16m) plus bonuses but are ready to sell 📝 pic.twitter.com/9sLkN10SL3