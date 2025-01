Feyenoord dreigt naast transfertarget te grijpen: 'Middenvelder persoonlijk rond met Napoli'

Cesare #Casadei is getting closer to #Napoli from #Chelsea on a permanent deal. Agreed personal terms for a contract until 2029. #transfers #CFC https://t.co/JHqwz0rLAR

🚨🔵 Napoli are preparing their official bid to Chelsea for Cesare Casadei.



It will be for permanent transfer with #CFC also requesting for sell-on clause as they did with Feyenoord, Torino and two English clubs.



Antonio Conte, keen on bringing Casadei back to Italy. pic.twitter.com/7ACmDbLMB7