Infantino met grond gelijk gemaakt: 'Hij richt een bloedbad aan'

🗣️ Klopp: "This Club World Cup is the WORST idea in the history of football."



🗣️ Guardiola: "I agree with Klopp. This could destroy our players and our 2025/26 campaign."



🗣️ Maresca: "It's a JOKE. This is not even the right place to host a competition." pic.twitter.com/BqgX72at7B