Bakayoko bereikt persoonlijk akkoord en staat voor vertrek bij PSV

🚨 🔴⚫️ EXCL - Bayer Leverkusen’s now in pole position to sign Johan Bakayoko !



🗣️ B04 are currently in talks with PSV Eindhoven in order to close a move around €20M. More details to follow.



🇧🇪 Bakayoko already agreed terms on a 5 years contract with #Bayer04. #mercato pic.twitter.com/eCTOBt7EX4