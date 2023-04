'Positief eerste gesprek tussen Ten Hag en Nederlandse Bundesliga-revelatie'

❗️Excl. News #Frimpong: Talks between his agent Jeffrey Lemmert and @ManUtd have started! 1st round was very positive. Ten Hag admires the player. Frimpong is open to leave Leverkusen in summer. Contract until 2025.



Top season of the 22 y/o: 8 ⚽️/ 9 🅰️! #MUFC @SkySportDE 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/IsNAnC1ED4