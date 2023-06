Barcelona grijpt ook naast Brozovic en wordt gelinkt aan verrassende vierde keus

More than Brozović accepting… it’s Al Nassr that accepted all conditions that Marcelo Brozović required to join them. 🟡🔵🇸🇦 #AlNassr



Inter will get €23m fee, Brozović will get €100m total package in terms of salary and signing fee — in three years, valid until June 2026. pic.twitter.com/ea7MEaveNp