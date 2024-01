Fabrizio Romano komt om 00.10 uur met nieuws over Ajax en Jordan Henderson

🚨⚪️🔴 Understand Ajax are confident on Jordan Henderson deal! Negotiations are advancing — contacts took place even today.



Not done deal yet, all parties cautious but the deal is absolutely on.



Ajax are pushing, more to follow.



Exclusive story, confirmed. 👀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/3vZn7VUIOk