Plottwist in Barcelona: 'Xavi komt terug op besluit en blijft aan als hoofdtrainer'

🚨 BREAKING: Xavi has decided to change his mind and STAY as Barcelona manager! After tonight’s meeting and Laporta insisting for him to stay, Xavi accepts Barça conditions and will continue as head coach. Formal steps to follow. pic.twitter.com/uVShukTnRO

🔵🔴 The entire Barcelona board is now meeting with Xavi at president Laporta’s house to celebrate the continuity of the manager.



Decision confirmed and set to be made official by the club after crucial meeting with Deco and then with the president + board members. pic.twitter.com/zoOFcqmo2v