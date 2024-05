Bayern München streept naam trainerskandidaat door en vervolgt zoektocht

🚨❗️ Bayern director Max Eberl denies that Roberto de Zerbi will become the new manager. ◉ “Can you deny if I predict that the new coach will be Italian?”, ZDF’s @paule_04 asked. ◉ Max Eberl: "Yes". ⛔️❌ pic.twitter.com/XnnH8LBukh

