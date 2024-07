'PSV krijgt nog meer concurrentie in strijd om Van den Berg'

🚨🔵 Excl. | TSG Hoffenheim have entered the race for Sepp van den Berg!



22 y/o central defender wants to leave Liverpool this transfer window as reported.



Talks between Hoffenheim and the player’s side have taken place. No talks with #LFC yet.



Mainz 05, still there but… pic.twitter.com/1Bv7IYTFex