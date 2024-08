Bizarre goal: keeper maakt doelpunt in Conference League-voorronde

Enjoy The Marvelous Goal



FC Noah's goalkeeper Ognjen Čančarević scores against AEK with a direct shot from his own penalty area! 🧤⚽



FC Noah defeated Greek AEK 3:1 in the first leg of the @europacnfleague third qualifying round.



Our 34-year-old national team goalkeeper… pic.twitter.com/Ysi04f5TuB