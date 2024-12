‘Sterspeler Feyenoord geeft goedkeuring voor winterse transfer’

🚨 Excl. - David Hancko has given his availability to join #Juventus. Ready a contract until 2029 (2,5M/year + bonuses). #Juve will try to sign him in January from #Feyenoord on loan with an obligation to buy. The dutch club ask 35-40M to sell the centre-back. #transfers https://t.co/11PEZK5Ru8