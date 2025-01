Rudy Galetti komt met nieuws over Ajax-doelwit Raúl Moro

🚨↩️ Raul #Moro is expected to leave #RealValladolid during this winter transfer session.



🗣️ The 🇪🇸 club - as a possible replacement - has asked for information on #Sampdoria LW Estanis #Pedrola. 🐓⚽ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/JW2BOv4aM1