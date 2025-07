Arne Slot zwaait Oranje-beul uit bij Liverpool

Liverpool FC can confirm a number of new appointments within Arne Slot's coaching staff ahead of 2025-26 🙌 Welcome, Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Xavi Valero 👋🔴

Bidding farewell to the Reds' goalkeeping department ahead of the next campaign are both Fabian Otte and Claudio Taffarel.



Everyone at LFC thanks Fabian and Claudio for their contributions and wishes them the best for the future 🙌