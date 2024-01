Huijsen heeft Mourinho razendsnel overtuigd: eerste basisplaats lonkt in bekerkaker

🚨🎯 #ASRoma consider #Soyuncu the main target to strengthen the defence: the 🟡🔴 are working to make space in the squad for him and - in parallel - they are increasing the pressure on #Atleti.



📌 #OL, #Fulham and another 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 club are also in the race to sign the 🇹🇷 CB. 🎯⚽ pic.twitter.com/yzeHnyQA2h