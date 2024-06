Slot moet vrezen: Al-Nassr zet naast Virgil van Dijk nóg een Liverpool-ster op verlanglijst

🚨❌ #AlNassr, the feeling is that they don't want to proceed with #Szczesny: cold option at the moment as their possible new GK.



🔥 To date, the 🇸🇦 club wants to continue to insist - although not an easy option - on #Allison, being considered the main target. 🐓⚽ #Transfers https://t.co/GdEl7SLRRg pic.twitter.com/dQnrP3Z1Vr