Interesse Borussia Dortmund voor zwakke schakel Oranje komt tijdens dramatische wedstrijd naar buiten

⚫️🟡 🆕 Joey #Veerman is on the list of Borussia Dortmund!



Should a move for Pascal #Groß to #BVB fail, the 25 y/o central midfielder from PSV Eindhoven is one of the top alternatives alongside Jerdy Schouten.



Veerman and Schouten, they are both in the starting lineup against… pic.twitter.com/Gs6XGBoJ5v