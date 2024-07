‘Simons maakt beslissing over toekomst, overstap in afrondende fase’

🚨💥 Excl | #Xavi has decided to stay at RB Leipzig ✔️



No transfer to FC Bayern. All parties involved are now informed about it. Therefore, Max Eberl now trying to sign Désiré Doué.



Leipzig and Paris are finalizing the last details for a new loan of Xavi now. New one-year-deal… pic.twitter.com/PWogRcsuR3