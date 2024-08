'Feyenoord onderhandelt over vertrek Pedersen, die ploeggenoot kan worden van overbodige Ajax-speler'

🚨🟤 Excl: Torino are in talks to sign Marcus Pedersen from Feyenoord as new right back. Former Sassuolo fullback high on Torino list especially if Raoul Bellanova leaves with Atalanta working on deal. Talks ongoing and player keen on the move. pic.twitter.com/vO2Hjw4PLv

🚨🔀 More on Bellanova and Pedersen exclusive story.



Atalanta are already in advanced talks for Bellanova as details are being discussed to get the deal done. 🔵⚫️



Torino agreed on three year deal plus one year option with Marcus Pedersen from Feyenoord if Bellanova leaves. 🐂 pic.twitter.com/Z5GYhiZoz4