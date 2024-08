PSV krijgt van liefst 6(!) clubs concurrentie in strijd om Sepp van den Berg

🚨Stuttgart, Hoffenheim, Wolfsburg, Mainz, M’gladbach and Leverkusen are/were all keen to sign Sepp van den Berg ✔️



Some teams have made concrete offers to Liverpool for the 22 y/o defender but they were all rejected. Some teams still hope for a loan (Mainz).



But: #LFC demand… pic.twitter.com/c9qqOSZQhx