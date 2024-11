Anwar El Ghazi deelt misselijkmakend bericht: 'Dan blijft het oorverdovend stil'

I received this message today. Just one of many similar messages I regularly receive from Israeli nationalists. It’s a good insight into how such people think and behave and why it’s so easy for them to be part of a decades long racist system of apartheid, ethnic cleansing and… pic.twitter.com/r9rHrRq8A4

If this message had been sent by an Arab to an Israeli Jew with the reference to ‘Muslim’ changed to ‘Jew’ there would rightly be action taken and an uproar from the media, politicians and professional organisations about the anti-semitism. Yet when such Islamophobic messages are… pic.twitter.com/8v54olqbip