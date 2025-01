Hoofdpijndossier blijft FC Barcelona achtervolgen: Catalanen ontvangen slecht nieuws over Olmo

🚨 OFFICIAL: La Liga rejects Barcelona’s appeal to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. “Barcelona has not presented any alternative that would allow the registration, in accordance with La Liga's economic control regulations, to register any player from next January 2”. pic.twitter.com/kcNlZ2gLlw

🚨 EXCLUSIVE — Dani Olmo’s agent Andy Bara: “The decision made by Dani is to STAY at Barcelona as he wants play for Barça”, tells me for @GiveMeSport.



“We are NOT considering any other option”.



“Dani wants to play for Barcelona”, super agent Bara says. pic.twitter.com/b2z7hUS1xH