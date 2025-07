'PSV legt flink bod neer bij Bundesliga-club, Ajax op het vinkentouw'

🚨🔴⚪️ EXCL | PSV Eindhoven have submitted a new second offer for Ko #Itakura worth more than €9 million.



The first offer was rejected. Borussia Mönchengladbach are now assessing the second offer. Ajax are monitoring the situation.@SkySportDE 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/caWs1MXXta