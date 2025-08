‘Jacht Ajax op Itakura bemoeilijkt door Italiaanse inmenging’

𝗘𝗫𝗖𝗟: #Fiorentina are attempting to hijack Ko #Itakura’s move to #Ajax



The Italian club are preparing a bid worth €11M+€2M in add-ons, to be submitted tomorrow. A four-year contract has been proposed to the Japanese defender#EintrachtFrankfurt are also trying to swoop in https://t.co/FzL4hJitXA pic.twitter.com/VZHE8RzKGn