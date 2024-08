Strijd om Sofyan Amrabat nadert kookpunt: Spaanse grootmacht hoopt Mourinho af te troeven

🚨🇲🇦 Atlético Madrid keep looking for new midfielder and Sofyan Amrabat is one of the fav options.



Diego Simeone, pushing for Amrabat.



Not an easy deal as Fenerbahçe are offering a loan with buy obligation as Fiorentina want, while Atléti only offer loan move. pic.twitter.com/zAhIkoQK5a