Aston Villa bereikt totaalakkoord over Malen, transfersom bekend

🚨🟣🔵 EXCL | Donyell #Malen will join Aston Villa ✔️



Total agreement with Borussia Dortmund has been reached. #AVFC



Permanent deal. €25m plus €5m in add-ons, with €3m guaranteed. Only small details need to be clarified. #BVB @berger_pj @SkySportDE 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/OSqAVabqBM