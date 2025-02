'Feyenoord en AC Milan naderen akkoord, Giménez dag voor De Klassieker al naar Italië'

🚨✅ #Feyenoord have given the final green light: Santi #Gimenez will be a new #ACMilan player.



🛬 The 🇲🇽 striker is expected in Italy in the next few hours to finalize the agreement (medical and signature) with the 🔴⚫. 🐓⚽ #Transfers