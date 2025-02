Fabrizio Romano maakt de totaalwaarde van Santiago Giménez zijn transfer bekend

🚨🔴⚫️ Santiago Giménez to AC Milan, here we go! Deal in place now, Feyenoord accept final bid sent today.



Package worth over €35m add-ons included, important sell-on clause.



Giménez will fly to Italy today. 🇲🇽



Player key to change Feyenoord’s mind, as he only wanted Milan. pic.twitter.com/Z05T3fzuR9