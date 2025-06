Ten Hag haalt Quansah naar Leverkusen, Liverpool bedingt torenhoge terugkoopoptie

🚨🔴⚫️ EXCL: Jarell Quansah set to undergo his medical at Bayer Leverkusen on Monday, all booked.



Can confirm again buy back clause for Liverpool will be worth at least £60m and could even reach £70m based on add-ons.



Initial fee also confirmed: £30m plus £5m to #LFC.