Slot en Ten Hag akkoord over Quansah, Romano onthult nieuw detail

🚨🔴⚫️ Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen, here we go! Deal agreed for £30m initial fee plus £5m add-ons.



𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥: Liverpool will have a 𝐛𝐮𝐲 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞 for Quansah to keep future control of the player.❗️



Contract until June 2030. ✅🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿