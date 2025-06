Leverkusen betaalt afkoopsom en geeft Ten Hag nieuwe spits

🚨⚫️🔴 Christian #Kofane to Bayer 04 Leverkusen is considered a done deal!



A full agreement has been reached with Albacete over the transfer of the talented 18 y/o striker. Leverkusen have activated a €5m release clause. Following his medical today, he will sign a contract… pic.twitter.com/F1PsDpC0YH