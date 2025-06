'WK-winnaar Giroud keert terug in Europa'

Merci, Olivier. 📰 LAFC and Olivier Giroud have reached a mutual decision to part ways. Giroud's final match with LAFC will be this Sunday, June 29, when the Black & Gold take on Vancouver at @BMOStadium at 6:30 pm PT.

🚨⚪️🔴 Olivier Giroud to Lille, here we go! French striker will be back in Europe as he’s set to leave LAFC.



Giroud accepted one year contract proposal as Lille have now prepared all documents.



Medical booked and Olivier’s back. 🔙🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/CZOLjdy8CT