Nieuw prooi voor Al-Nassr: na weigering Hancko oud-Sparta-speler in beeld

🚨🔵🟡 Al Nassr are interested in Jeff Chabot (27/🇩🇪)! After the failed transfer for Feyenoord’s David Hancko, the Saudi club is exploring alternatives - and Chabot is one of them. Initial contact between Al Nassr and the player’s camp took place yesterday. 🇸🇦



The center back is… pic.twitter.com/X2Mol3ydA5