Grote wens Ten Hag volledig genegeerd door Bayer Leverkusen

🚨🔴⚪️ EXCLUSIVE: Granit Xhaka to Sunderland, here we go! Deal agreed between all parties involved.



Understand fee will be €20m, contract until 2027.



Green light from Bayer Leverkusen for the player to fly today and complete his move to #SAFC, one more ambitious signing. pic.twitter.com/1gP1IBLD0T