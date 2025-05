'Ajax gaat shoppen in Argentinië voor 6 miljoen euro'

🚨🔵 Matías Galarza Fonda to Ajax, here we come! Documents are being exchanged between Talleres 🇦🇷 and Ajax 🇳🇱. The deal will cost €6 million, activating the buyout clause. #Ajax #Talleres



Galarza will arrive in Amsterdam in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/DCUCVZ503g