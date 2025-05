Liverpool gaat onder één voorwaarde werk maken van Hato

🚨 Excl. - Positive talks between Milos #Kerkez ’s agent (Fali Ramadani) and #Liverpool in the last days. The left fullback has given his availability to join #Reds . Ready a contract until 2030. #LFC are now working to try to reach an agreement with #Bournemouth , which ask 45-50M

🚨🔴 Milos #Kerkez is high on FC Liverpool’s list, as they are determined to bring him in as their new left-back. Confirmed.



Liverpool are now in contact with Bournemouth, as first reported by @NicoSchira.



Been told if a deal for Kerkez doesn’t go through, Jorrel Hato (19,… pic.twitter.com/p82A1wBuew