‘Barcelona slaat belangrijke slag en verlengt met superster’

🚨🔵🔴 Barcelona have reached an agreement with Raphinha over new deal, all done! 💣 The Brazilian will sign until June 2028, one more important renewal for Barça with Deco’s huge work in recent months. Flick signs new deal tomorrow… and then time for Raphinha. ✍🏻🔒 pic.twitter.com/nU3P6nHmSU

🚨🇳🇱 Laporta: “Frenkie de Jong new deal? His situation is urgent. We don’t want a player who only has a one-year contract”.



“He knows that and we’ve talked about it. He’s very motivated. We really like the Dutch school of play. With him, we dominate the game”, told TV3. pic.twitter.com/jSCtmQConm