Zaakwaarnemer Salah-Eddine reageert op Feyenoord-geruchten

🚨🟡🔴 Anass Salah-Eddine agent Mo Sinouh about news of possible move to Feyenoord: “Nor I, nor Anass have spoken with anybody of Feyenoord about a possible move”.



“Anass is happy in Roma and highly motivated and looking forward to the start of the pre-season under Gasperini”. pic.twitter.com/8xqj3GmAWB